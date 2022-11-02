Birthday Club
Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Boonville is hoping to transform a corner near the Warrick County Circuit Court’s office for the winter season.

The corner of 3rd Street and West Sycamore Street will soon be an outdoor ice rink.

Handley’s House of Fun and others are partnering up to create the rink in just over a month.

This will be a part of their “Christmas in Boon-village” the theme this year is “Nutcracker Christmas”.

The rink will be open during the event’s weekend December 2 through the 4, and organizers hope it will remain open throughout the winter.

Rodriquez Pam is pictured here, second from the right.
Lawsuit filed against EPD for 2020 killing of Rodriquez Pam
Mt. Vernon woman dealing meth sentenced to 15 years in prison
Bond reduced for man accused of child molestation
What can prospective home buyers expect?
