Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Boonville is hoping to transform a corner near the Warrick County Circuit Court’s office for the winter season.

The corner of 3rd Street and West Sycamore Street will soon be an outdoor ice rink.

Handley’s House of Fun and others are partnering up to create the rink in just over a month.

This will be a part of their “Christmas in Boon-village” the theme this year is “Nutcracker Christmas”.

The rink will be open during the event’s weekend December 2 through the 4, and organizers hope it will remain open throughout the winter.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.