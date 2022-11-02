Birthday Club
New radio system for Daviess Co. first responders

By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County first responders now have a new digital radio system.

The county recently purchased P25 digital radios to replace its 20-30-year-old VHF radio system.

Officials say that when crews were too far away from their vehicles while on calls, they would lose signal and be unable to communicate with command staff or even dispatch.

According to Daviess County Fire Chief Jeremy Smith, the new system will allow crews to communicate more effectively.

“Everything was kind of based off of our mobile unit which is what’s inside our vehicle,” says Smith. “So if you weren’t at your vehicle you lost so much strength that you couldn’t communicate.”

Officials say that by December, all crews will be using the new radios.

