Mt. Vernon woman dealing meth sentenced to 15 years in prison

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing meth.

Tuesday, 53-year-old Dawn Davis pled guilty in the Posey Circuit Court.

Davis admitted to selling meth to an undercover officer in February and March of 2022.

Davis and 13 other offenders were arrested on April 14 of this year as a result of “Operation Bryan.”

