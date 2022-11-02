Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say

FLORA, Ill. (WFIE) - Authorities say a man previously detained in Vanderburgh County Jail in connection to a Flora, Illinois death investigation is currently on the run.

Officials say they are looking for Phillip Henson.

Back in March, he was arrested and accused of drug induced homicide in the death of a Flora woman.

Henson spent time in Vanderburgh County Jail after his arrest, and was then taken back to Illinois.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says he made bail in August and has been wearing a GPS monitor.

Deputies say he removed the monitor and they don’t know where he is.

Officials say he’s been living and working in the McLeansboro, Illinois area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clay County authorities.

