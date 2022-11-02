Lilly King set to compete in Indiana this weekend as FINA World Cup continues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native Lilly King will be swimming in the Hoosier state this weekend.

According to a social media post, her next stop in the FINA World Cup is Indianapolis.

King swam last weekend in Toronto. She finished first in the 200m breaststroke, second in the 100m and 50m.

IUPUI will be hosting this weekend’s events which kick off Thursday.

