Lawsuit filed against EPD for 2020 killing of Rodriquez Pam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Attorney Mark Miller is suing the City of Evansville, Evansville Police Department, Chief Billy Bolin, and two EPD officers for wrongful death on behalf of relatives of Rodriquez Pam.

In November 2020, Pam was shot and killed by Evansville Police after a 911 caller claimed he was pointing a gun at a dog in someone else’s backyard.

“He was again, maybe trespassing, he may have been taunting a dog,” said Miller. “None of which, in my opinion, warrant the death penalty.”

At the time, police claimed that Pam refused to comply with verbal orders and claimed that Pam dictated their actions, leaving them with no other recourse.

They released body camera footage.

Miller said the evidence would suggest that Pam did comply with officers’ orders to show his hands, and he argues that the footage doesn’t show how Pam was a threat to officers.

“I do not see and nor is there any indication, verbally, from the police officers that they saw him... pointing a gun at them,” Miller said.

Pam’s blood alcohol content was .30, which Miller’s suit claims would leave someone drunk enough to have a delay to verbal commands.

“Officers approach, and one of them says, ‘I’m going to shoot his ass,’ and he did,” Miller said.

In the suit, they also claim that the scene was altered to show a gun on the ground close to Pam.

He said some photos shown by EPD showed that after falling, Pam’s hand was on his chest.

“Photographs were taken that appear to show his hand palm up next to a gun,” he said. “Somehow the hand got moved from his chest to the ground. I don’t know how, don’t know who.”

Miller said the lawsuit, if picked up by the court, could take a long time to reach trial.

