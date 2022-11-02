Gov. Beshear visits western Kentucky communities

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in Owensboro to officially open a new healthcare facility.

Passport Health Plan says its new “one-stop help center” will be a welcome site for all who need help in Owensboro.

Passport provides health care services to members through Kentucky Medicaid.

Officials say having this service in Owensboro will provide members with access to cheap healthcare that they wouldn’t otherwise have.

“Here in this center, you’re going to be able to see members come in and get face-to-face interactions and healthcare screenings,” Passport Health Plan CEO Ryan Sandler said. “They may get access to a simple tutorial on how to use our app and take advantage of all of our services we provide.”

Following Wednesday’s ribbon cutting, Governor Beshear said this will help many Kentuckians in the area.

The Governor was also in McClean County on Wednesday to provide funding for infrastructure development.

Beshear presented $139,564 for re-paving part of Revlett Stroud Road off of KY-81, as well as $177,900 to renovate Myer Creek Park. The park will be building restrooms and new playground equipment for kids with disabilities.

McClean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame says he’s grateful for these investments as they will improve residents’ quality of life and attract more tourists to the area.

