Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

GFD: One person hospitalized after crashing into tree

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after officials with the Greenville Fire Department say the person crashed.

According to a social media post, it happened at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane in Greenville.

GFD says when they arrived on scene, they say a truck had hit a tree.

Officials say the driver was able to get themselves out of the vehicle.

That driver was taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
RSV cases surging in adults
RSV cases surging in adults

Latest News

16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case
16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say