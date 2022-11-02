GFD: One person hospitalized after crashing into tree
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was sent to the hospital on Tuesday after officials with the Greenville Fire Department say the person crashed.
According to a social media post, it happened at the intersection of Luzerne Depoy Road and Raymer Massey Lane in Greenville.
GFD says when they arrived on scene, they say a truck had hit a tree.
Officials say the driver was able to get themselves out of the vehicle.
That driver was taken to the hospital.
