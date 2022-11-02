Former Owensboro judge removed for misconduct withdraws from election race

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A dismissed family court judge in Daviess County has withdrawn from a race that could have put her back on the bench.

[PREVIOUS: Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld]

Former Judge Julie Hawes Gordon has officially withdrawn from the race for the family court judge for the 4th and 6th districts in Daviess County.

According to the candidate filings with the Office of the Secretary of State, Gordon officially withdrew on Tuesday.

She was removed after officials say they got numerous complaints that Gordon inappropriately got involved in at least three of her son’s criminal cases and was removed earlier this year.

