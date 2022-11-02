Evansville man arrested for possession of child pornography

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested on charges of child pornography possession in Evansville, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP officials say 67-year-old Ralph Durden was arrested Wednesday after a referral from Kentucky’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit Task Force, was received by Indiana’s Task Force.

A search warrant was obtained through the Vanderburgh Superior Count and was served at a home on Maxwell Avenue in Evansville.

Officials say while conducting the search, items were located at the home that led to Durden’s arrest.

Durden was arrested and is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

