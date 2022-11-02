Birthday Club
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales

Newscast recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gayla Cake in Evansville slowly recovering from the effects of inflation.

{previous news story: Evansville bakery faces the impacts of inflation}

Bakery owner, Gayla Bell, shared her businesses’ financial hardship on on Facebook three weeks ago.

After her Facebook post received many shares and likes, Bell says the bakery is now seeing more business, but she wonders if it’ll be enough.

“We’ve seen an uptake in sales, it has gone down just a little bit, kind of evened out,” said Bell. “So we’re waiting to see if it continues on through, into November.”

Bell says the bakery normally gets good business during the holidays, so she’s anxious to see how this season will turn out.

Gayla Cake changed their business hours to only 4 days a week now, and Bell says she is also forced to keep staff small due to inflation.

“Mainly because that’s a big expenditure, so we’re trying to do as much as we can with as few people as possible,” said Bell.

Bell says that although her bakery has had to change their business hours the recent uptick in sales served as a sign that God wants her to be here.

For now, Bell says Gayla Cake is pulling back on donating to nonprofits.

She says while she loves giving back, she wants to stay open.

Bell says she hopes with more community support Gayla Cake can get back to business as usual.

