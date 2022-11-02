Don Mattingly comments on potential MLB game at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In August, Evansville city officials told the public that Major League Baseball is considering Bosse Field for a special-event game.

Evansville native Don Mattingly is back in Evansville for his annual, “Find a Way Charity Event.” The former New York Yankee, and most recently Miami Marlins manager, spoke with 14 News Tuesday about the potential of an MLB game being played on 23 Don Mattingly Way.

He said he would love to see it happen.

“Players like those one-offs because they’re fun, they’re exciting, they’re something different during the season, it breaks it up a little bit,” Mattingly said. “I think it would be incredible if we could get a game here - Bosse Field is such a beautiful place. ”

When asked about his future plans after his departure from the Marlins franchise, Mattingly said there is nothing yet to report.

“This is the first time in a long time that I haven’t been attached to an organization. Definitely fielded some calls in different roles, some of them that are pretty interesting. Really just weighing time.”

Mattingly said his only plan at this point is to enjoy being back home in Evansville.

