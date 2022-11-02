Contractor assessing damage after Weinbach explosion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several houses on Weinbach Avenue have already been torn down, deemed too damaged by August’s explosion to keep standing. Others have a chance to be livable again, but they are going to need a lot of help before they can get there.

Benton Jordan is a contractor working to assess whether one of the homes damaged from the nearby North Weinbach Avenue explosion can be restored. This is something he feels could benefit the city at large.

“The more houses that we can keep, the better off this city’s going to be,” said Jordan.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Weinbach Explosion]

This is no small job. He’s removing parts of walls at a home on Hercules Avenue to assess their structural integrity. That’s because the force of the blast shifted one of the walls multiple inches. If the house can be saved, he estimates it would take several months of work.

Despite the benefit of additional housing to the area, he says that isn’t his first priority right now.

“The main thing is safety,” said Jordan. “You want a house that if you’re going to rent it or you’re going to sell it, that it’s going to be safe for someone to live in.”

Benton says Evansville is a good city, and he doesn’t want to see potential homes, whose fates are currently undetermined, disappear.

“In this neighborhood, there’s a lot of boarded-up windows, there’s a lot of boarded-up houses,” said Jordan. “What’s going to happen with them is anybody’s guess, but this one we’re going to try.”

Benton encourages other nearby homeowners to try and salvage their homes, saying there are government subsidies available to help cover costs.

