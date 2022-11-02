Bond reduced for man accused of child molestation

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Bond has been reduced for a man facing child molestation charges in Warrick County.

45-year-old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times.

His first court appearance was Monday and his bond was originally 50,000 dollars, but today a judge approved a bond reduction down to 5,000 dollars.

Hurt will be back in court November 21.

