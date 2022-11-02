Bond reduced for man accused of child molestation
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Bond has been reduced for a man facing child molestation charges in Warrick County.
45-year-old Todd Hurt is accused of sexually abusing a child numerous times.
His first court appearance was Monday and his bond was originally 50,000 dollars, but today a judge approved a bond reduction down to 5,000 dollars.
Hurt will be back in court November 21.
