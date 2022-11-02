Birthday Club
Authorities rule Weinbach Ave. house explosion accidental

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of Aug. 10’s house explosion on Weinbach Avenue as accidental.

Following a joint investigation with the Evansville Fire Department, investigators say they discovered a leaking gas line in the basement of the home.

According to a release, investigators say the line was found uncapped, with the valve in the open position. They say meter data taken after the incident showed a sharp increase in gas usage beginning two days before the blast.

No additional evidence was found to determine how the valve was opened; however, there is no indication of foul play.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal could not determine what caused the ignition, but say other electrical appliances could have ignited the fire.

They say additional testing confirmed that Mercaptan, and odorant additive to gas, was present in the gas line leading to 1010 N. Weinbach Ave.

Officials with EFD say they plan to hold a brief press conference Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Our 14 News reporter Mitchell Carter will have more details later.

