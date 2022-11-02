A.M. Clouds; P.M. Sunshine

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy to mostly cloudy this morning with patchy light rain possible. This afternoon, becoming mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 70s. Tonight, mostly clear as low temps drop into the upper 40s to 50-degrees.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night, clear and not as cool with lows in the mid-50s.

Friday, sunny to mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain above normal in the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.