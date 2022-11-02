A.M. Clouds; P.M. Sunshine

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy to mostly cloudy this morning with patchy light rain possible. This afternoon, becoming mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 70s. Tonight, mostly clear as low temps drop into the upper 40s to 50-degrees.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday night, clear and not as cool with lows in the mid-50s.

Friday, sunny to mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain above normal in the upper 70s.

