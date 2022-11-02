Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old has taken a plea deal in a 2021 Evansville murder case.

Arkee Coleman was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Stitts on Parret Street last October.

He plead guilty to murder and waived his right to a jury trial.

By doing so, Coleman will only receive 45 years in prison, instead of facing a maximum of 60 years.

The charge of firearm enhancement was also dropped.

In the courtroom, Coleman said he ‘knowingly killed Stitts’.

[Previous Story: Teen facing murder charge in Evansville shooting made court appearance Monday]

[Previous Story: 15-year-old charged with murder in Parrett St. shooting]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
RSV cases surging in adults
RSV cases surging in adults

Latest News

GFD: One person hospitalized after crashing into tree
GFD: One person hospitalized after crashing into tree
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say