16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old has taken a plea deal in a 2021 Evansville murder case.
Arkee Coleman was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Stitts on Parret Street last October.
He plead guilty to murder and waived his right to a jury trial.
By doing so, Coleman will only receive 45 years in prison, instead of facing a maximum of 60 years.
The charge of firearm enhancement was also dropped.
In the courtroom, Coleman said he ‘knowingly killed Stitts’.
