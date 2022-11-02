16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 16-year-old has taken a plea deal in a 2021 Evansville murder case.

Arkee Coleman was charged in the shooting death of Johnathan Stitts on Parret Street last October.

He plead guilty to murder and waived his right to a jury trial.

By doing so, Coleman will only receive 45 years in prison, instead of facing a maximum of 60 years.

The charge of firearm enhancement was also dropped.

In the courtroom, Coleman said he ‘knowingly killed Stitts’.

