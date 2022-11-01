UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash report obtained by 14 News revealed the names of two passengers on board a plane that crashed over the weekend.

According to officials, the two adults on board were 43-year-old Nathan Butcher and 38-year old Nicola Butcher both of Georgia.

The crash happened Sunday around 2 p.m. at Helfrich Golf Course.

Authorities say two adults and two children were on the plane when it crashed.

They were taken to the hospital. We don’t have word on their conditions, but one of the adults called 911 and indicated the children were okay.

Officials are now on scene working to remove the plane from the course.

