UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers

By 14 News
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash report obtained by 14 News revealed the names of two passengers on board a plane that crashed over the weekend.

According to officials, the two adults on board were 43-year-old Nathan Butcher and 38-year old Nicola Butcher both of Georgia.

The crash happened Sunday around 2 p.m. at Helfrich Golf Course.

[Previous: Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course; witnesses recall first moments]

Authorities say two adults and two children were on the plane when it crashed.

They were taken to the hospital. We don’t have word on their conditions, but one of the adults called 911 and indicated the children were okay.

[Previous Story: 911 calls provide more details on plane crash in Evansville]

Officials are now on scene working to remove the plane from the course.

We will update this story as we learn more.

