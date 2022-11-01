Unseasonably warm first week of November

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a foggy morning, ample sunshine this afternoon pushed our temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s. We will fall back out of the 70s and through the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 40s to low 50s by early Wednesday morning.

We will see increasing clouds as we head into the night. I cannot rule out the possibility of a few sprinkles late tonight into early Wednesday, but most of us will stay dry.

Although Wednesday will start out mostly cloudy, those clouds will gradually clear around lunchtime, leaving us with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. That sunshine will help push our temperatures into the low to mid 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Our temperatures will keep climbing through the end of the workweek. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. That is more than 15° above average! Typically, our high temperatures are in the lower 60s this time of year.

The cold front bringing us rain this weekend seems to be speeding up, which means our rain chances are trending up and our temperatures are trending down on Saturday. Conversely, early next week is looking a little drier and a little warmer.

There are still some details to work out over the next few days, but right now it looks like that cold front will bring us rain on Saturday, mainly during the afternoon and evening. That cold front will then stall just east of the Tri-State on Sunday and Monday, keeping isolated rain chances in the forecast until it finally pushes off to our northeast on Tuesday.

The heaviest rain and any chance of severe weather will likely stay to our west. In total, most of the Tri-State will probably pick up around 0.5″ of rain or less from this system.

