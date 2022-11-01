Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We’re working to learn more information on a crash that happened overnight in Spencer County.

Dispatchers say it temporarily closed State Road 161 and the Blue Bridge.

After more than five years, the town of Delphi, Indiana is getting answers in a double homicide.

Authorities say they made an arrest in the death of two young girls.

Several 911 calls were made on Sunday in reference to a plane crash in Evansville.

Federal officials are investigating the incident.

No one is waking up a billionaire this morning.

That’s because not one person matched the winning numbers in last night’s Powerball drawing!

Watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

