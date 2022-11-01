Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees- Week 11

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are the Week 11 Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees:

Clay Conner, QB, Boonville: Conner did a little bit of everything in Boonville’s upset 28-27 win over undefeated Reitz in the sectional semifinal. He completed eight of 14 passes for 157 yards, rushed 26 times for 172 yards, and had three total touchdowns on the night. Boonville will play Memorial in the sectional championship.

Porter Rode, RB, Memorial: Rode led the run game in the Tigers’ 21-18 victory over Jasper. He had 12 carries and rushed for 144 yards, had two receptions for 16 yards, and brought in two total touchdowns.

Angelo St. Louis, RB, North: St. Louis did what he does best in the Huskies’ 24-7 win over Floyd Central. He rushed the ball 26 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns in the sectional semifinal matchup.

Pike Central Chargers: The Chargers advanced to the sectional championship for the first time in program history, with a 22-15 win over West Vigo. It is also the first season they have ever won more than just one sectional game. The football program at Pike Central began in 1974.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday on any 14 News stream of the new Touchdown Live “In The Huddle” preview show starting at 7 p.m. CT.

The winner will also be announced on 14 Sports at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.