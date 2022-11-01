Thortons moves to pre-pay only for fuel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big change is coming to Thortons gas stations.
Beginning Tuesday, all Thortons locations will be moving to pre-pay only for their fueling.
This went out in an email to customers early Monday afternoon.
They say pre-pay will help them provide a better overall guest experience.
They say pre-pay is available at both the pumps and inside the gas station.
