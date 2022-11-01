Birthday Club
Thortons moves to pre-pay only for fuel

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A big change is coming to Thortons gas stations.

Beginning Tuesday, all Thortons locations will be moving to pre-pay only for their fueling.

This went out in an email to customers early Monday afternoon.

They say pre-pay will help them provide a better overall guest experience.

They say pre-pay is available at both the pumps and inside the gas station.

