Owensboro Music Business Expo sets date for first event

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro will become the focus of songwriters in 2023.

The Owensboro Music Business Expo announced its first event will take place in April of 2023 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Co-Founders Adam Gaynor, a former member of the band Matchbox 20, and Fran Marseille introduced the event as a space for songwriters to meet, collaborate and workshop together.

“We’re gonna have everything from marketing, to song writing, to understanding the value of your brand,” says Gaynor. “Which is gonna be really important because I mean there’s ways to get more attention, there’s ways to get bad attention. Marketing’s gonna be a really really important step I think for all the people in todays music space.”

The inaugural expo will run from April 13 through the 15.

