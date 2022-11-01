Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

‘Operation Christmas Child’ is back accepting donations

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It may be November, but local churches are getting ready to accept Christmas donations for kids around the world.

The donation drive called “Operation Christmas Child,” is between several churches within eight counties of Southwestern Indiana.

The donations of toys and supplies will go towards children in underdeveloped countries.

Officials are asking the community to fill a shoebox full of items, ranging from school supplies to stuffed animals.

Coordinator Joannie Hollis-Smith says giving children these gifts can be life-changing.

“It just brings them such joy and hope, and there so amazed that someone loved them enough, especially on the other side of the world, to actually send them a gift,” says Hollis-Smith. “It changes the life of a child, it changes the life of the parent, and many times even the community.”

If you want to donate, you can find one of their 17 locations through samaritanspurse.org.

You can drop off your shoebox between November 14 to the 21.

“Operation Christmas Child” is hoping to send their 200th million box this season.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Dead body found in Henderson
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
Britney Bell
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Latest News

Don Mattingly back to host 'Find a Way Charity Event'
Don Mattingly is back to host ‘Find a Way Charity Event’
Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates
Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates
‘Operation Christmas Child’ is back accepting donations
‘Operation Christmas Child’ is back accepting donations
Child death investigation suspects facing more charges in Vanderburgh Co.
Child death investigation suspects facing more charges in Vanderburgh Co.