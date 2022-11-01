‘Operation Christmas Child’ is back accepting donations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It may be November, but local churches are getting ready to accept Christmas donations for kids around the world.

The donation drive called “Operation Christmas Child,” is between several churches within eight counties of Southwestern Indiana.

The donations of toys and supplies will go towards children in underdeveloped countries.

Officials are asking the community to fill a shoebox full of items, ranging from school supplies to stuffed animals.

Coordinator Joannie Hollis-Smith says giving children these gifts can be life-changing.

“It just brings them such joy and hope, and there so amazed that someone loved them enough, especially on the other side of the world, to actually send them a gift,” says Hollis-Smith. “It changes the life of a child, it changes the life of the parent, and many times even the community.”

If you want to donate, you can find one of their 17 locations through samaritanspurse.org.

You can drop off your shoebox between November 14 to the 21.

“Operation Christmas Child” is hoping to send their 200th million box this season.

