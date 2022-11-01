Birthday Club
Old Courthouse Catacombs guests enjoy Halloween frights

By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Halloween marked the last day of the Old Courthouse Catacombs. Guests poured in all night, and 14 News spoke with some of them.

Many said it was frightening, but plenty of fun.

“I’m to old for this,” said Zakia, who took her daughter and daughter’s friend through the catacombs. “She said she was going to thug it out. We can’t breathe, though.”

Organizers told 14 News that this year was their second best year ever in terms of attendance.

Thortons moves to pre-pay only for fuel
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.
RSV cases surging in adults
