Old Courthouse Catacombs guests enjoy Halloween frights

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Halloween marked the last day of the Old Courthouse Catacombs. Guests poured in all night, and 14 News spoke with some of them.

Many said it was frightening, but plenty of fun.

“I’m to old for this,” said Zakia, who took her daughter and daughter’s friend through the catacombs. “She said she was going to thug it out. We can’t breathe, though.”

Organizers told 14 News that this year was their second best year ever in terms of attendance.

