Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Nurse accused of sexual assault while working at Colorado hospital

Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.
Chris Lambros, a 61-year-old ICU nurse, has been arrested.(Mesa County Sheriff's Department)
By KKCO staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO/Gray News) - A former intensive care unit nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in Colorado has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault while working at the hospital.

According to a statement from St. Mary’s, 61-year old Chris Lambros was fired after being arrested by Grand Junction police officers Oct. 25. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault on a victim unable to consent.

An unnamed source told KKCO that another hospital employee found Lambros photographing a patient’s genitalia while at work and reported it to supervisors.

The hospital said in the statement that it placed Lambros on administrative leave immediately after concerns were reported to them, removed his access to the hospital and patients, and reported the matter to law enforcement.

“What this former nurse is accused of is reprehensible and goes against everything we believe and value at St. Mary’s Medical Center,” said Bryan Johnson, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center. “Patients put their trust in us and should feel safe in our care. We are working closely with law enforcement to protect our patients from those who intend to cause harm. We are doing everything possible to ensure our patients continue to feel safe and respected while receiving care at St. Mary’s Medical Center.”

St. Mary’s said hospital officials could not offer more details due to the criminal investigation and patient privacy.

Lambros is being held in Mesa County Jail on $250,000 cash bond. Police say officers contacted Lambros on a traffic stop, and he was taken into custody.

All the court files on the case remain sealed.

Lambros’ nursing license currently remains active, state sources show.

Copyright 2022 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Dead body found in Henderson
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
Britney Bell
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Latest News

Video taken from news helicopters showed police officers in tactical gear staging on streets in...
2 police officers in stable condition after shooting in Newark, NJ
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker held without bail
An aerial view shows Nevada's Sand Mountain Recreational Area.
‘Tragic loss’: 2 children killed in off-road crash over holiday weekend
Child death investigation suspects facing more charges in Vanderburgh Co.
Child death investigation suspects facing more charges in Vanderburgh Co.
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says