HFD: Person rescued after truck flips over in crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A person was rescued Tuesday morning after officials with the Henderson Fire Department say the driver’s truck flipped.

According to a social media post, the crash happened in the area of Bittersweet Lane and Highway 351.

Authorities say the driver needed to be freed from the truck.

There has been no word on injuries yet.

We will update this story as the situation develops.

