Henderson mayor reaches term limit this year

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Next week’s elections will determine Henderson’s new mayor, since term limits mean the current mayor’s time is over no matter the outcome.

Mayor Steve Austin is a Henderson native, and he’s been the mayor for the past 12 years. This year he will complete his third term in office, which means his time as mayor will come to an end.

Being mayor is a big job and few know that better than Henderson Mayor Steve Austin.

In his time he’s seen a lot of changes, including recent economic development projects.

“There’s a lot behind the scenes that happens, but all of it’s good and all of it’s pointing toward a great result,” said Austin.

These projects include a new site for Pratt Paper, an expansion for Accuride, and more. He’s also working on improving I-69, as well as other local infrastructure projects. He says all these projects will benefit the area long after he is out of office.

“It’s challenging, but it’s a very, very good thing,” said Austin. “For the next 20, 30, 40 years Henderson is going to benefit from what’s happening right now.”

Henderson’s new mayor will be picked in next week’s election, something he expects to be drama-free. Brad Staton is a city commissioner who’s worked closely with Mayor Austin for years. Staton is running unopposed for the mayor’s office, something they say is uncommon. They learned he would be unopposed after the January filing deadline, and have used the time since to start the transition.

Staton says recent successes can’t distract from work that still needs to be done.

“Even though we’ve got a lot of momentum, we still have a lot of challenges,” said Staton. “It adds a little bit to the stress level to make sure that we stay on the right track while continuing to address things that haven’t necessarily fallen by the wayside, but could use some more focus.”

Mayor Austin says people have been very kind to him as his tenure comes to an end. He takes this as a sign he’s doing something right.

“If people seem to be pretty well satisfied and supportive, then it makes me think maybe we’re okay and we’re going in the right direction,” said Austin.

Mayor Austin says he may not have been the source of much controversy during his time in office, but he does have one major vice: a Diet Dr. Pepper every morning.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.