Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County.

The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell.

Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James Taylor (III), rounded the curve before locking his brakes and hitting a tree.

The Sheriff’s Office says Taylor died at the scene.

