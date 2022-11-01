Don Mattingly is back to host ‘Find a Way Charity Event’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native and former professional baseball player and coach, Don Mattingly is back in the Tri-State getting ready for his annual, “Find a Way Charity Event.”

On December 1, Mattingly Charities will be hosting their 6th fundraiser benefiting underserved youth, and will feature country music singers, like Mitchell Tenpenny and Jeffrey Steele.

The organization says funds raised at each event go back into the Evansville community in the form of grants to projects and programs whose mission aligns with ours.

Since 2015, Mattingly Charities has awarded over 700,000 dollars in community grants and donations to Evansville-based organizations, and Mattingly says that’s been the mission from the start

“I think Lori and I had the right thoughts when we started, because we said, ‘you know, if we help one kid, we’ll be happy,’ and keep it simple, and just let it grow organically,” says Mattingly.

