Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Don Mattingly is back to host ‘Find a Way Charity Event’

Newscast recording
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville native and former professional baseball player and coach, Don Mattingly is back in the Tri-State getting ready for his annual, “Find a Way Charity Event.”

On December 1, Mattingly Charities will be hosting their 6th fundraiser benefiting underserved youth, and will feature country music singers, like Mitchell Tenpenny and Jeffrey Steele.

The organization says funds raised at each event go back into the Evansville community in the form of grants to projects and programs whose mission aligns with ours.

Since 2015, Mattingly Charities has awarded over 700,000 dollars in community grants and donations to Evansville-based organizations, and Mattingly says that’s been the mission from the start

“I think Lori and I had the right thoughts when we started, because we said, ‘you know, if we help one kid, we’ll be happy,’ and keep it simple, and just let it grow organically,” says Mattingly.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Dead body found in Henderson
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
Britney Bell
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Latest News

Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates
Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates
Child death investigation suspects facing more charges in Vanderburgh Co.
Child death investigation suspects facing more charges in Vanderburgh Co.
Don Mattingly back to host 'Find a Way Charity Event'
Don Mattingly back to host 'Find a Way Charity Event'
Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates
Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates