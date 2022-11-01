Dispatch: Crash in Spencer Co. briefly shuts down SR 161 and Blue Bridge

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch officials say a crash temporarily shut down State Road 161 and the Blue Bridge.

They say the call came in just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the crash was just north of the bridge.

The Blue Bridge and SR 161 have since reopened and cars are passing through.

We are working to learn more on the incident, and will update this story as information becomes available.

