Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dispatch: Crash in Spencer Co. briefly shuts down SR 161 and Blue Bridge

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch officials say a crash temporarily shut down State Road 161 and the Blue Bridge.

They say the call came in just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials say the crash was just north of the bridge.

The Blue Bridge and SR 161 have since reopened and cars are passing through.

We are working to learn more on the incident, and will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Dead body found in Henderson
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
Britney Bell
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course; witnesses recall first moments
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Latest News

Pike Co. School Corporation operating on 2-hour delay
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Dispatch: Crash in Spencer Co. briefly shuts down SR 161 and Blue Bridge
Dispatch: Crash in Spencer Co. briefly shuts down SR 161 and Blue Bridge
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines