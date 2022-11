OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - To encourage voter turnout, the City of Owensboro plans to waive public transit fees on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

According to a press release, rides will be free of charge during regular transit hours of 6 a.m. to 7:35 p.m.

Officials say buses will run on their regular routes.

