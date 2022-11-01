Birthday Club
Child death investigation suspects facing more charges in Vanderburgh Co.

Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez.
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Arrest warrants have been issued in Vanderburgh County for the couple charged in a child’s death.

Court documents show Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter both face a long list of charges, including neglect of a dependent resulting in death and abuse of a corpse.

As we reported last month, authorities believe they found Jose’s nine-year-old daughter’s remains inside a tote in an Owensboro storage facility.

she had been missing since November of 2021.

According to the arrest citation, when law enforcement were on-scene looking into a missing-persons report, one of Alianna’s siblings told them that she had died in their home in Evansville

Right now they are being held in the Daviess County jail on charges of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

