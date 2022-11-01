Birthday Club
Brighter, Warmer

Patchy Fog Until 9:00 a.m.
10/31 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a Dense Fog Advisory for all southeast Illinois counties until 10:00 a.m. This includes Carmi, Mt. Carmel, and Fairfield. Partly sunny early then becoming mostly sunny, and warmer as high temps climb to 70-degrees. Tonight, partly cloudy with low temps in the upper 40s.

Wednesday, becoming mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 70s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain above normal in the mid-70s.

5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.