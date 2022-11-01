Best-One Tire makes large donation to Habitat for Humanity affiliates

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Area Habitat for Humanity affiliates have received a large donation.

Best-One Tire and Service donated over 30.000 dollars to local area Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Gibson, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Henderson County.

The money was raised by Best One employees from several Best One locations.

The employees donated a small percentage of each paycheck for the donation.

“How we feel really blessed is how we can come together as an organization,” says Market Vice President of Best One Tire, Eric Mead. “With contributions that were being led by our employees to give back to our communities that we serve on a local level.”

Mead says that a previous owner of Southern Indiana Best One Tire chose Habitat for Humanity to invest in as a way to give back to the community.

