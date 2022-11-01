$50k Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station, jackpot still up for grabs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but some Hoosiers still won big.

Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Circle H Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue.

According to a press release, a $1,000,000 winning ticket was sold at a Speedway in Merrilville.

The winning numbers to last night’s game are: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13. The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $1.2 billion.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.