Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

$50k Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station, jackpot still up for grabs

(unsplash.com)
By 14 News
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but some Hoosiers still won big.

Officials say a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at the Circle H Food Mart on Lincoln Avenue.

According to a press release, a $1,000,000 winning ticket was sold at a Speedway in Merrilville.

The winning numbers to last night’s game are: 13-19-36-39-59 with the Powerball of 13. The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $1.2 billion.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The next drawing is set for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Dead body found in Henderson
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
Britney Bell
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls

Latest News

City of Owensboro waiving transit fees on Election Day
HFD: Person rescued after truck flips over in crash
HFD: Person rescued after truck flips over in crash
HFD: Person rescued after truck flips over in crash
HFD: Person rescued after truck flips over in crash
Pike Co. and South Gibson Co. Schools operating on 2-hour delay