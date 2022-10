WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to reports of a flipped car Monday morning in Warrick Co.

It was around 6:35 a.m. at Center Road and Highway 261.

That’s southwest of Boonville, closer to Chandler.

It’s not clear how long crews will be on scene. Drivers should avoid that area.

