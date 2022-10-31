Thursday groundbreaking set for Madisonville Hopkins Co. Sports Plex

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County have announced a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex on Thursday, November 3, at 3:30 p.m.

The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. The community is invited to come celebrate.

Click here to see renderings and plans for the facility.

