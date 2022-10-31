Stubborn Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We received over ½-inch of needed rainfall on Sunday. Plenty of clouds and spotty rain today as high temps remain in the lower 60s. Most of the rain will taper off late this afternoon. Halloween evening, mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle as lows sink into the upper 50s. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy with scattered rain early as lows drop into the upper 40s.

Tuesday, becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps climb to 70-degrees. Tuesday night, partly cloudy with low temps in the upper 40s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the lower 70s.

