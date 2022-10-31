RSV cases surging in adults

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Respiratory virus infection rates are on the rise and doctors say children aren’t the only ones that need to be aware of the health risk respiratory viruses cause.

Respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is spreading at an all time high among both children and adults.

Evansville Primary Care Family Physician, Dr. David Schultz, says there are currently 300% more RSV cases than doctors would expect.

He says many of the steps people took to protect themselves from COVID-19 will also protect them from RSV. Although young children are more susceptible to experiencing the worst of RSV, adults with underlying health conditions are at risk too.

“We just tend to overlook it and ya know many of us have probably had R-S-V as adults in our lives and never knew about it because ya know it does not cause serious enough symptoms to warrant that,” says Echo Community Health Care Family Physician, Dr. Thomas Stratton.

Dr. Schultz says RSV can show up in adults with symptoms like cough, congestion, runny nose, low grade fever around 101 that can come with chills and light sweats.

“We typically do not see loss of smell like you see in COVID-19 and we do not see the body aches like we see in flu,” says Dr. Schultz.

Schultz and other doctors in the Tri-State say some of the best ways to defend your body from the virus is by taking at least 500 milligrams of vitamin C a day.

Taking other preventative measures like wearing a mask and washing your hands regularly will also help fight off the virus.

