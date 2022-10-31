Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected

(WDBJ)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium.

That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave.

Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.

They will also debut “a new twist on the timeless tradition” and encourage and challenge local businesses and individuals to volunteer.

Officials say that volunteer work can even just an hour of time to ring the bell.

The money collected will be used to support The Salvation Army’s “Toy Town” Christmas programming in addition to social service programs throughout the year for those in need.

Many community leaders and partners will be present to speak about their support of The Salvation Army and the impact of its programs over the last year.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course; witnesses recall first moments
HPD: Police investigating after deceased person found in yard
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
35-year-old Terra Meece
EPD makes arrest after woman attacked over struggle for her toddler, police say
Friends, family and co-workers came together on Saturday for a silent auction and cornhole...
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle

Latest News

Civic Center in Evansville, IN
Property Taxes due soon
5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Part of S. Green River closed in Evansville
Groundbreaking set for new OCU baseball stadium