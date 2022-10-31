Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium.

That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave.

Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.

They will also debut “a new twist on the timeless tradition” and encourage and challenge local businesses and individuals to volunteer.

Officials say that volunteer work can even just an hour of time to ring the bell.

The money collected will be used to support The Salvation Army’s “Toy Town” Christmas programming in addition to social service programs throughout the year for those in need.

Many community leaders and partners will be present to speak about their support of The Salvation Army and the impact of its programs over the last year.

