Rain clearing this evening, sunny and warmer week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers still lingering across the Tri-State will taper off to the east-northeast this evening. The farther west you are, the better your chances of dry trick-or-treating. Farther to the east, you may want to bring an umbrella or rain jacket. The entire Tri-State will likely be dry by about 9 PM.

Temperatures topped out in the low to mid 60s in most locations this afternoon. We will fall back through the 60s during trick-or-treat time, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 40s by early Tuesday morning under partly cloudy skies. Some areas of patchy fog may also develop late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

We will see a few clouds Tuesday morning, but it will turn mostly sunny by lunchtime. That sunshine will also warm us up rather nicely, topping out in the low 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Pleasant and unseasonably warm weather will round out the workweek. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Our skies will turn partly cloudy on Saturday, then rain is possible Sunday and Monday. That rain will cool us down slightly, but our temperatures will remain warmer than average with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.