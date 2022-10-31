Birthday Club
Property Taxes due soon

Civic Center in Evansville, IN(14 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Treasurer is reminding people that property tax bills are due Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Ways to pay your bill

· Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708

· Mail to - Vanderburgh County Treasurer    PO Box 77     Evansville, IN 47701

· Any tri-state Old National Bank location (with your bill)

· Website – engage.xsoftinc.com/Vanderburgh

· Call 1-877-690-2436. Enter jurisdiction code 2436, option 1 for real estate or option 2 for personal property/mobile home

· Pay in the Treasurer’s Office located @ 1 NW MLK Jr. Blvd, Evansville, IN. Room 210 of the Civic Center

