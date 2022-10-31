Property Taxes due soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Treasurer is reminding people that property tax bills are due Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Ways to pay your bill
· Pay at the Treasurer’s drop box in front of the Civic Center @ 1 NW MLK Jr Blvd. Evansville, IN 47708
· Mail to - Vanderburgh County Treasurer PO Box 77 Evansville, IN 47701
· Any tri-state Old National Bank location (with your bill)
· Website – engage.xsoftinc.com/Vanderburgh
· Call 1-877-690-2436. Enter jurisdiction code 2436, option 1 for real estate or option 2 for personal property/mobile home
· Pay in the Treasurer’s Office located @ 1 NW MLK Jr. Blvd, Evansville, IN. Room 210 of the Civic Center
