Powerball jackpot hits 1 billion dollars

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Halloween “treat” Monday that’s better than any candy out there.

The Powerball jackpot sits at one-billion dollars.

Nobody won Saturday night’s drawing.

This is the second time in Powerball’s history that the jackpot has climbed this high.

”Jackpots up to a billion,” says Sinclair gas station cashier, Tori Barker. “I can tell you I’ve sold a lot this morning since we opened, more than I have in a while and there was probably two customers I waited on today that did not get a Powerball.”

Barker said that a lot of customers who purchase tickets at the gas station say they buy tickets in Indiana and Illinois as well.

The next drawing is Monday night at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.