Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Powerball jackpot hits 1 billion dollars

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Halloween “treat” Monday that’s better than any candy out there.

The Powerball jackpot sits at one-billion dollars.

Nobody won Saturday night’s drawing.

This is the second time in Powerball’s history that the jackpot has climbed this high.

”Jackpots up to a billion,” says Sinclair gas station cashier, Tori Barker. “I can tell you I’ve sold a lot this morning since we opened, more than I have in a while and there was probably two customers I waited on today that did not get a Powerball.”

Barker said that a lot of customers who purchase tickets at the gas station say they buy tickets in Indiana and Illinois as well.

The next drawing is Monday night at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course; witnesses recall first moments
HPD: Police investigating after deceased person found in yard
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
35-year-old Terra Meece
EPD makes arrest after woman attacked over struggle for her toddler, police say
Friends, family and co-workers came together on Saturday for a silent auction and cornhole...
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle

Latest News

Henderson Chamber hosting downtown trick or treating
Henderson Chamber hosting downtown trick or treating
KSP: Missing Evansville woman's son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
KSP: Missing Evansville woman's son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Neighborhood Watch 10/31
Neighborhood Watch 10/31
Civic Center in Evansville, IN
Property Taxes due soon