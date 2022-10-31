Monday Sunrise Headlines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plane crash is under investigation in Evansville..

Authorities say four people aboard the plane were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Plus, we’re expecting an update this morning on a huge five-year murder case in Delphi, Indiana.

Abby Williams and Libby German disappeared while out hiking in 2017.

And war on potholes starts today in Owensboro..

You can call city action with the location of any potholes you encounter on your daily drive.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.