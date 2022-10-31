Memorial Lady Tigers celebrate soccer state championship win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Tigers had reason to celebrate Monday morning.

The blue and white faithful welcome the state championship Lady Tigers soccer team back to campus early Monday.

A celebration parade was followed by an assembly for their state championship win.

Friday night capped off an amazing season for Memorial girls soccer, as the Lady Tigers won the program’s 6th state championship, and second in a row, with a dominant 4-0 win over Leo, in the class 2-A match.

“It just feels amazing knowing all of our hard work paid off,” says senior Lady Tiger, Ella Hamner. " Especially after winning last year, I feel like we felt a little more pressure to get to that point again, but we knew we could do it.”

Emily Mattingly took home the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award.

Memorial gets a 1,000 dollar check in her name, from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

