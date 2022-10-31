Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Memorial Lady Tigers celebrate soccer state championship win

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Tigers had reason to celebrate Monday morning.

The blue and white faithful welcome the state championship Lady Tigers soccer team back to campus early Monday.

A celebration parade was followed by an assembly for their state championship win.

Friday night capped off an amazing season for Memorial girls soccer, as the Lady Tigers won the program’s 6th state championship, and second in a row, with a dominant 4-0 win over Leo, in the class 2-A match.

“It just feels amazing knowing all of our hard work paid off,” says senior Lady Tiger, Ella Hamner. " Especially after winning last year, I feel like we felt a little more pressure to get to that point again, but we knew we could do it.”

Emily Mattingly took home the IHSAA Mental Attitude Award.

Memorial gets a 1,000 dollar check in her name, from Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
Plane crashes at Helfrich Hills Golf Course; witnesses recall first moments
HPD: Police investigating after deceased person found in yard
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
35-year-old Terra Meece
EPD makes arrest after woman attacked over struggle for her toddler, police say
Friends, family and co-workers came together on Saturday for a silent auction and cornhole...
VCSO deputy diagnosed with cancer passes away after 2 year long battle

Latest News

Hazelwood Central vs. Pattonville
High School Game of the Week: Hazelwood Central vs. Pattonville
Memorial Lady Tigers celebrate soccer state championship win
Memorial Lady Tigers celebrate soccer state championship win
Groundbreaking set for new OCU baseball stadium
Marching band
Area bands move on to state band finals