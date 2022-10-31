HPD: Police investigating after deceased person found in yard

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is investigating a death after they say a person was found in the 2300 block of Carter Drive.

Officers say they were called to the scene around 4:16 p.m. Sunday.

According to a press release, officers say when they arrived on scene they found a man lying in a yard.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call HPD at 270-831-1295 and ask for the investigations department, or call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

