Groundbreaking set for new OCU baseball stadium

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A news conference and groundbreaking is planned this week on the campus of Oakland City University.

It will be Thursday, November 3, at 3:30 p.m. at the site of Brooks Pinnick Baseball Field. That’s on Williams Street, east of Tichenor Athletic Center.

Officials say it’s for their new baseball stadium that will be named in honor of Matthew and Lindsey Konkler.

There will be several speakers at the event

