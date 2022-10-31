Evansville woman charged with child neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman has been arrested on a child neglect warrant from last summer.

The affidavit for 39-year-old Britney Bell shows police were called to the area of Stanley Ave. and N. Kentucky Ave. back on August 10.

Officers say they found Bell unresponsive in the driver’s seat, and a child was crying.

Police say the boy told them he was on his way to school, and the the woman driving him stopped, then “fell asleep.”

Officers were able to wake her, but they say she her words were slurred. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police say they learned Bell had been to a methadone treatment center that morning, then agreed to driver her neighbor’s son to school.

The child was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.