City of Henderson will soon suck up your piles of leaves

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Autumn leaves are falling, and the City of Henderson’s Public Works Department will soon start vacuuming leaves that have been raked to the edge of the street.

The Henderson Water Utility reminds property owners not to rake leaves out into the street because they can get into storm water drains and cause problems including localized flooding. Raking leaves into the street is, in fact, a violation of City ordinance.

--You may place your leaves near the street or edge of your lawn so the vacuum truck can reach them.

--Keep piles of leaves away from parked vehicles if possible so they are easier to get to.

--“Clean” piles of leaves will be used for compost, so please don’t put sticks or tree limbs in with them.

--You can bag your leaves if you prefer, but you must provide the bags. Sanitation crews will collect up to 10 bags left with your trash on your regular collection day.

Please be patient if your leaves aren’t collected immediately. The Public Works Department will collect all of your bagged leaves and will continue to vacuum until the end of the leaf season. The goal is to be finished with leaf collection by Dec. 31. There’s not need to call Public Works for a pick-up, but you are welcome to call if you prefer.

Other things you can do with your leaves:

--Fertilize your lawn naturally by mulching leaves with your lawn mower.

--Compost leaves to use in the garden.

Call the Public Works Department at (270) 831-1234 with your questions.

